Families that visit our funeral home see this urn as an eco-friendly solution for scattering their loved one’s cremated remains.

Cremations recently surpassed traditional burials for the first time in the U.S. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, this trend is expected to continue with over 70% of Americans projected to choose cremation by 2030.

In line with this trend, there is a growing demand for new innovations that enable families to celebrate the life of a lost loved one in different ways using their cremated remains. One such innovation that is rising in popularity comes from Colorado based Element Urns, which has rethought the practice of scattering ashes with the development of its delightfully simple, yet highly functional bamboo scattering urn, Eco Scattering™. The patent pending Eco Scattering™ has quickly become a leading scattering urn of choice of families and funeral homes due to its unique design and eco-friendly approach.

Mark Brewer, Element Urns President, commented, “Eco Scattering is a unique scattering urn with a number of important advantages. In addition to being all-natural and handcrafted from bamboo, a sustainable resource, it is the only biodegradable scattering urn on the market that gives families the ability to safely transport cremated remains and scatter with control at multiple locations or with multiple participants without the risk of spilling. This is made possible by our proprietary open and close locking top that was developed specifically for Eco Scattering. Other biodegradable urns are either made out of paper or cardboard and are not nearly as sturdy, or are wood boxes with an entire side that simply opens to pour out ashes. Eco Scattering is the only bio urn that is strong and secure and is actually designed to scatter cremated remains.”

Brewer continued, “After the success of The Living Urn, our patent pending biodegradable urn and planting system that gives families the ability to grow a memory tree with cremated remains, we wanted to create a beautiful, eco-friendly and dignified urn that is specifically designed to scatter ashes. It was also very important to us that the production and ultimate disposal of the urn wouldn’t pollute the environment. Using these criteria, we created Eco Scattering. We’re extremely excited about the quick adoption it has taken in the market. Funeral homes are signing up daily to carry Eco Scattering, and they're selling really well as people appreciate the bamboo aesthetic, quality craftsmanship and the environmentally responsible nature of this product.”

Mark McKenzie with Squamish Funeral Chapel in Garibaldi Highlands, British Columbia, commented, “Families that visit our funeral home see this urn as an eco-friendly solution for scattering their loved one’s cremated remains. One feature that differentiates Eco Scattering is that it is a natural, biodegradable urn made of bamboo and doesn't have any hardware which gives families more options - they can keep it or bury it or leave it at the scattering site and do no harm to the environment. In addition, it is well built, it looks beautiful and dignified and it is much sturdier than other options on the market. It is also a conversation starter in the showroom with its unique look. We look forward to growing our relationship with Element Urns.”

More information about Eco Scattering™ can be found at http://www.ElementUrns.com.

About Element Urns

Element Urns, LLC, based in Denver, Colorado, is committed to developing unique market leading cremation urns catering to the eco-conscious consumer. Its product offering includes The Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system in the U.S. designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, Eco Scattering™, a new and unique bamboo scattering urn, and Memory Gift Tree™, a memorial tree gift offered by funeral homes and corporations to families who’ve lost a loved one. Element Urns is currently developing additional eco-friendly urn lines that are expected to become available in the Fall of 2017.