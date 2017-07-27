Nuvo-6108GC Industrial-grade GPU computer integrating NVIDIA® GTX 1080 and Intel® Xeon® porcessor

Neousys Technology today launched Nuvo-6108GC, the world’s first industrial-grade GPU computer integrating NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 or TITAN X and an Intel® Xeon® processor.

Powered by Intel® Xeon® E3 v5 or 6th Gen Core™ processor with C236 chipset, Nuvo-6108GC supports up to 32GB ECC/ non-ECC DDR4 memory and has rich I/O ports such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB3.0, video ports and serial ports. In addition to the x16 PCIe port for GPU installation, there are two x8 PCIe expansion slots for additional devices or for other application means.

In order to sustain high level GPU performance in industrial environments, Nuvo-6108GC features patented cold air intake design to effectively dissipate heat generated by the graphics card. The unique design guarantees operation at 60℃ with 100% GPU loading and ensures Nuvo-6108GC’s reliability for demanding field use. In addition, Nuvo-6108GC comes with patented shock/ vibration absorption mounting brackets to ensure the system’s smooth operation under harsh environments.

“GPU computing is a popular emerging technology and has been a hot topic in the last five years. Nuvo-6108GC is Neousys’ response to advanced GPU-accelerated computing and is applicable to applications such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, autonomous driving and CUDA computing.” said Chris Ni, product director at Neousys Technology.

For more Nuvo-6108GC information, please visit http://www.neousys-tech.com.

About Neousys Technology

Based in Taiwan, Neousys Technology is a provider of fanless embedded computers. We offer high performance and reliable products with innovative design. With an experienced engineering team, application-oriented features are integrated into our embedded systems. Our products serve as ideal solutions for automation, machine vision, in-vehicle, transportation, GPU computing, surveillance and video analytics.