Swedish Physicist Anders Nilsson Authors Popular Spiritual Book

Date aired: July 10th, 2017

Guest: Anders Nilsson. Ph.D., Department of Physics, Stockholm University & Stanford University, http:http://www.su.se/English/profiles/andersn-1.186733

Anders Nilsson is a well known physicist who calls two countries home—Sweden and the United States. In his native Sweden, Nilsson is Professor of Chemical Physics at Stockholm University; in California he is Professor of Photon Science at Stanford University. With science pedigrees like these, it is somewhat unusual to find that Professor Nilsson is also a well known and respected spiritual writer. His 2014 The Gentle Way of the Heart, which received a silver medal in the 2015 Benjamin Franklin Awards, urges readers to consider holistic approaches to personal and societal health. “The medical profession knows how to treat many illness,” said Nillson, “but it has largely given up the noble pursuit of finding cures.”

Water advocate Sharon Kleyne agrees and was thrilled to welcome Nilsson as a guest to her radio show, the nationally syndicated The Sharon Kleyne Hour Power of Water, Global Climate Change and Your Health on VoiceAmerica sponsored by Nature’s Tears® EyeMist®. Like Nilsson, Kleyne is an internationally respected researcher who believes in holistic care, she is a believer in health practices such as Tai Chi and Qi Gong. She has also long lobbied politicians and others to fund research seeking cures for diseases.

For twenty years, Nilsson has also studied the fundamental properties and structure of liquid water and chemical energy transformations on surfaces that are, for instance, related to artificial photosynthesis. The author and co-author of more than 300 scientific papers published in journals such as Science and Nature, Nilsson was one of the scientists featured in the 2014 television production about the oceans, Through the Wormhole by Morgan Freeman.

“That’s why it’s so important that we make water our number one infrastructure priority,” said Kleyne. “Water should also be our number one research priority,” Kleyne added. Nilsson agreed but sounded this caution: “water is a very controversial subject,” Nilsson said. Both agreed that water is not grant-money-friendly, especially in the U.S. That is why Nilsson had to return to Sweden part of the year, so that he could continue his water research.

Nilsson and Kleyne said that new water infrastructure is critical because we are in danger of losing the life-giving water on earth. Kleyne and Nilsson blamed politicians for putting their own limited self-interest above education, research and infrastructure and both wished that they would learn the lessons of history. “Ancient civilizations like the Incas, like Rome,” said Nilsson, built roads not so that people could get around, but so that they could get water to the cities and towns.”

