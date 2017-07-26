"This Amnesty event supports our work in the Opportunity Zone, which is an important part of our nationally-recognized integrative behavioral health and primary care model," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, NE Delta HSA Executive Director.

The Amnesty Rally 2017 will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Charles Johnson Park at 3313 Bernstein Park Drive in Monroe (adjacent to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo).

The objective of the Amnesty Rally is to help reduce gun violence throughout Monroe. Citizens can turn in unregistered, illegally-held and imitation guns to law enforcement officers without penalty or questions. Citizens who turn in a gun will receive a gift card from the City of Monroe.

The event is free and open to the public and includes food and family-fun activities. The Amnesty Rally is being organized by Concerned Clergy of Monroe, Monroe City Police Department, Monroe Fire Department, Save our Youth and the NE Delta HSA Opportunity Zone.

NE Delta HSA will also have a prescription take-back box stationed at the event, where citizens can safely turn in unused or expired prescription medication for disposal. Additionally, NE Delta HSA will have Prevention staff onsite who specialize in parental engagement, drug and alcohol addiction and violence prevention to assist the general public.

"This Amnesty event supports our work in the Opportunity Zone, which is an important part of our nationally-recognized integrative behavioral health and primary care model," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, NE Delta HSA Executive Director. "We continually seek ways to curb gun violence and improve our regional health outcomes," he said. "Although no single program or agency has all the answers, we must work hard to remove governmental silos and programmatic inefficiencies. This approach provides hope to achieve a sustained reduction in violence and the eradication of negative social determinants such as homelessness, high unemployment, single-parent households, limited education and poverty."

"We need to exhibit vision and bold action to create the health and human services infrastructure that people in Louisiana need," said Dr. Sizer. "It is time to move beyond a deficit-driven, reactionary model, and establish a proactive, systems approach based on collaboration, innovation, pooled resources, sound public policies, and an outcomes focus. We must envision and create the Louisiana we want."

The NE Delta HSA Opportunity Zone engages the south Monroe community toward positive health outcomes. It is one of several NE Delta HSA-initiated regional coalitions that are designed to transform communities and reduce mental health and addiction prevalence, improve primary healthcare outcomes, reduce crime rates, enhance academic performance, equip faith and community leaders and establish and support public policies.

"We know that government is not the sole answer to all of society's ills. However, government does have a significant responsibility to help communities help themselves by placing evidence-based programs and services where fragile communities can access them," said Dr. Sizer. "Our regional efforts are designed to help people become stable in their minds, healthy in their bodies, unified in their homes and productive in their communities."

