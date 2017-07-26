CamelBak® Chute® Gets a Rebuild and Relaunches as Chute® Mag

Oh, snap! CamelBak Chute® becomes Chute® Mag and gets a complete redesign for easy, high flow drinking. Chute Mag’s rugged, industrial design features a brand-new top with integrated magnet inside that keeps the smaller rapid-flow drinking cap cleanly out of the way as you tip to drink. Like the beloved Eddy and brand-new CamelBak Brook, Chute Mag is available in both Tritan or double walled vacuum insulated 18/8 stainless steel. Other upgrades include a larger easy grab three-finger carry loop and restructured tether that leave your field of vision wide open when you tip to drink.

CamelBak Chute Mag: MSRP $40 USD (40 oz.), $36 USD (32 oz.), $30 USD (20 oz.), Available January 2018

Material: Vacuum Insulated 18/8 Stainless Steel

Volume: 40 oz., 32 oz., 20 oz.

Key Features:



Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking

Stays cold up to 48 hours and hot up to 6

Leak-proof

Vacuum insulated to maintain temperature

Ergonomic high-flow spout

Comfortable carry handle

Cap dishwasher save, hand wash vessel

About CamelBak®

CamelBak is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. For more information on CamelBak go to http://www.camelbak.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdoor is headquartered in Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico along with international customer service, sales and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe and New Zealand. For news and information, visit http://www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.