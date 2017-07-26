Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc. (honestplumbing.net/) is giving Los Angeles and area customers a discount on plumbing services that total $1,000 or more.

“We actually have two money-saving discounts,” say owners Ben and Deana Garcia, “by mentioning the ads on our website, you can save $20 off a $100 service, or $100 off a $1,000 service. Our website is packed with helpful information about the company, and information on how to keep your business or commercial plumbing in the best shape. Offering these discounts draws people to the site so they can be empowered about their plumbing needs.”

Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc. knows that when you need a plumber, it is likely an unexpected incident, and therefore, an unexpected expense. They make the process of getting a reliable, trained plumber to your site quick, hassle free and affordable.

Their additional services for long-term plumbing maintenance and repair include trenchless pipe repair, garbage disposal systems and much more.

Honest Plumbing is a family-run business with more than 24 years of experience. The company offers a variety of services, including trenchless piping and camera inspection, in all of Los Angeles County, including: Burbank, Silverlake, Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Hollywood Hills, Pasadena, La Canada, Arcadia, Altadena, Glendale, Studio City, North Hollywood, Los Feliz, Atwater Village, Woodland Hills, Canoga Park, Sunland, Tujunga, Sylmar, Granada Hills, Northridge, Sherman Oaks, and the entire San Fernando Valley.

To learn more about this promotion or about the company’s affordable, fast and reliable service, contact Honest Plumbing today.

About Honest Plumbing

Family owned and operated for over 24 years, Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc. services the Los Angeles area with prompt, reliable, fast and efficient service. We specialize in water pipes, gas pipes, relining, trenchless pipe replacement, septic tank conversions, and more. Honest Plumbing is on hand emergencies such as pipe bursts, and is also the specialists for bathroom plumbing upgrades. Contact us 24/7 for the best plumbing services in Los Angeles.

Contact Details:

Honest Plumbing & Rooter

36 E. Magnolia

Burbank, California

Phone: (818) 840-8842

Source: Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc.