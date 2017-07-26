Wholesale Property Depot (http://www.paycash4houses.net) is pleased to offer no-obligation quotes for homeowners in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We know that sometimes homeowners simply need a quote so they can make an informed decision between selling the home to a home buyer for cash, or risking the sale in the traditional real estate market,” said company spokesperson, Veronica Hernandez. “Wholesale Property Depot is happy to offer a quote without any pressure or obligation to the homeowner to sell.”

Getting a quote from Wholesale Property Depot is fast and easy. Simply fill out an online form or contact the company by phone. If the home fits the required investment criteria, a walk-through is scheduled and a quote is provided. If the homeowner accepts the price, Wholesale Property Depot takes care of the paperwork for the title transfer and they get money quickly upon the closing of the sale.

“We actually prefer homes that need repairs,” says Hernandez. “This gives homeowners a chance to sell without doing any repair or renovations. Closing a sale only takes 2-3 weeks, but if the homeowner is in a hurry, we can close in three days. The homeowner doesn’t have to worry about any fees or commissions taken out the sale either. We are homebuyers, not realtors, so the price we quote is the full price the homeowner gets.”

To get a quote on a home in Jacksonville, Florida, fill out the form at http://paycash4houses.net/get-cash-offer today, or call 904-531-3113. Remember, there is never any obligation to accept the quote.

About Wholesale Property Depot

Wholesale Property Depot buys houses in Jacksonville, Florida, and we pay you for your house in cash! This means you can get a quick sale no matter what condition the house is in. Free yourself from the nightmare of cleaning, renovating and staging your home, and simply go the new and progressive way to sell your house in Jacksonville – fast, for cash.

Contact Details:

Veronica Hernandez

6001-21 Argyle Forest Blvd. #32244

Jacksonville, FL 32244

Phone: 904-531-3113

Source: Wholesale Property Depot

###