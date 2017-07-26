Isodiol We have developed product lines and brands which will generate revenues and profitability and now we’re positioned to begin exploring additional expansion opportunities.

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC: LAGBF) (Frankfurt: LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”) a global cannabis innovator, specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and consumer products, announces the operational numbers of its wholly-owned subsidiary for the period from April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017. Iso International LLC recorded unaudited fiscal Q1 profits of $897,596 based on revenues of $4,919,693 CAD.

Marcos Agramont CEO of Isodiol stated, “Demonstrating Q1 profitability is a major milestone for our company and our investors. The cannabis industry on a whole will be legitimized by demonstrating successful commercialization and operating in an environment which promotes the cannabis movement. We have developed product lines and brands which will generate revenues and profitability and now we’re positioned to begin exploring additional expansion opportunities. Vertical integration, expanding product distribution channels and out-of-state manufacturing and processing are all opportunities we will aggressively develop and execute.”

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International, Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade cannabis compounds and the industry leader in manufacturing and development of consumer products. Isodiol's nutraceutical division is the pioneer of many firsts for Hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), including 99% pure crystalline isolate, micro-encapsulation, and nano technology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio of brands and subsidiaries and will aggressively continue International expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

