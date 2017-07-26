Vitamin T Announces Improvements to “Talent Pool” Hiring Tool

Vitamin T has just released two exciting new improvements to its online tool for clients called Talent Pool. Through these enhancements, clients will now be able to access these highly anticipated features: Hiring Tracker and Real Time Availability. Now Vitamin T clients can enjoy greater functionality when using the Talent Pool dashboard to identify, manage and access key details about marketing and creative candidates.

According to Vitamin T President Susie Hall, the company initiated the new Hiring Tracker feature to increase visibility during the hiring process for its clients. Hiring Tracker allows managers and HR pros to view every step of their candidate searches through Vitamin T. Now clients can review and hire fully vetted candidates faster and can more easily communicate with their recruiter. Tracker organizes all active candidate searches and stores them in one convenient place for better accessibility and management.

Hall stated, "No other talent agency provides so much transparency into their hiring process. Our clients get the benefit of seeing every step, from candidates submitted to offers extended. Best of all, they have an actual human backing up the technology to help them along the way."

Vitamin T has also released a Real Time Availability enhancement which allows clients to see regularly updated freelancer availability. Knowing the real time availability of freelance talent allows managers to accurately plan for upcoming projects that require the services of creative professionals. Using Real Time Availability helps streamline project planning and avoid the frustration of trying to schedule a freelancer who is currently unavailable.

For companies working with various creative professionals on multiple projects, Talent Pool’s new features promise to simplify both freelancer bookings with real time availability and the overall hiring process to build a bench of go-to talent. Companies needing to quickly ramp-up hiring, balance multiple hiring needs across various departments or build out a team will find the visibility of the Hiring Tracker tool invaluable to their hiring process.

To learn more about Talent Pool, Hiring Tracker, or Real Time Availability, contact Vitamin T.

To find out about Vitamin T’s services, visit their what we do page.

About Vitamin T

Vitamin T is the talent agency for digital creatives. We personally meet each of our candidates face-to-face and conduct hands-on assessments and full portfolio reviews to ensure our talents’ skills are best in class. We provide subsidized medical, dental, and vision benefits, as well as a 401(k) plan—not to mention free online training through Aquent Gymnasium. And because we’re local, you’ll always have highly qualified candidates as fast as humanly possible. To learn more, please visit: https://vitamintalent.com.

