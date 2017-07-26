Capillus New Design of Laser Therapy Caps

Capillus, LLC has announced the redesign of their FDA-cleared low-level laser (light) therapy (LLLT) caps that treat hereditary hair loss. The new Flexible Fitting Design offers a more comfortable, adaptable fit and is available for purchase immediately.

Carlos Piña, CEO of Capillus, LLC is delighted with the improvements to the home-use laser therapy caps intended to improve both user experience and hair regrowth.

“Our customers spoke, we listened,” said Piña in a recent video announcement. “We strive every single day for continuous improvement and work hard to maintain our premier level of manufacturing quality and customer satisfaction. Our customers help shape our products and the future of Capillus.”

All newly sold caps, including the Capillus82™, Capillus202™ and Capillus272™ Pro, will include the revamped interior with the same acclaimed laser technology trusted by physicians worldwide. The caps also feature auto-programmed treatment sessions within the battery pack so users don’t have to track their wear time manually.

Low-level laser (light) therapy (LLLT) is one of the few safe and effective treatments for genetic-based hair loss. Patient compliance is always a deciding factor in its efficiency. This new design allows each cap to adapt to most scalps comfortably. A better fit encourages consistent patient use and optimal hair regrowth results. Unlike rigid materials or helmet devices, Capillus laser therapy caps are designed to adapt to the user.

The clinical trial for Capillus laser therapy was recently published in the June edition of Dermatologic Surgery, the official journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Capillus laser caps offer excellent laser light density and were only available by prescription until earlier this year when they gained FDA clearance for over-the-counter sale. With three different home-use models to choose from, individuals suffering from androgenetic alopecia have an array of options to suit their needs. For general information about Capillus products, or for physicians interested in joining Capillus’ international physician network, contact a representative at 844-280-4680 or visit http://www.capillus.com.

About Capillus, LLC

Capillus, LLC offers prescription and over-the-counter hair regrowth products and medical devices for both men and women suffering from hair loss. The Capillus premiere product lines include low-level laser therapy (LLLT) devices that are FDA-cleared and manufactured in the US under the highest-quality certification standard for the medical device industry (ISO13485). Capillus also offers additional non-prescription clinical hair products for hair and scalp health. Capillus products are available directly to the public for at-home use and also to their network of physicians for office use. For more information visit http://www.capillus.com.