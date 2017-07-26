Elmira's Northstar

Elmira Stove Works, an independently owned and operated Canadian appliance manufacturer based in Elmira, Ontario, is celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday by partnering with craft brewers across the country to host a “real Canadian Story competition” where consumers submit a story and enter into a chance to receive a new red refrigerator.

The Canadian Story Competition will be held from Canada Day which is July 1st through Monday, October 9th, and consumers are encouraged to submit their “Real Canadian Story” to Elmira. The person who submits the most compelling story will be awarded a special edition 18 cubic foot “CANADA 150” Northstar fridge, complete with draft system and “Proudly Made in Canada” slogan.

“Elmira is all about Canadiana and nostalgia,” says Tony Dowling, vice president of marketing for Elmira Stove Works. “We trace our roots back to a wood burning cookstove first manufactured in Canada in 1908, and that we acquired the rights to in 1975."

Stories will be judged based on:



Nostalgic value

Relevance to refrigerators

Relevance to beer (especially Canadian beer)

Entertainment and / or human interest value

Relevance to Canada

Stories must not exceed 500 words or depict or represent illegal or unethical activities. One entry per person is allowed. Entry must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on October 9, 2017. Creativity is encouraged and appreciated! Entries should be submitted to media@elmirastoveworks.com, or mailed to Elmira Stove Works at the following address:

285 Union Street

Elmira, ON CANADA N3B 3P1

The person receiving the award will be selected and notified during the week of October 16, 2017.

Elmira’s Northstar brand offers six retro fridge models – ranging from a compact 11 cubic foot all-fridge to a mega 25 cubic foot French door model, which are all available with or without a factory-installed draft beer system.

About Elmira Stove Works:

Elmira Stove Works has been manufacturing vintage-styled ranges since 1975, and offers full lines of “circa-1850” and retro 1950s appliances, including ranges, refrigerators, microwaves, wall ovens, range hoods, splashbacks and wood-burning cookstoves. Elmira appliances are sold through dealers across North America. To learn more about Elmira Stove Works and its products, visit http://www.elmirastoveworks.com or call 800.295.8498.