Total Dental Care is excited to launch its new Hybrid-Responsive™ Website at: http://www.totaldentalcaremd.com.

According to Dr. Mary Alexander, DDS, DMSC, a periodontist at Total Dental Care, “Patients want a way to learn about our practice from an ultra responsive website. Our practice is unique because we have specialist dentists available to provide comprehensive care, from sedation dentistry to orthodontics. With the new website, new patients can take a virtual tour of our office, read through patient testimonials, and find out about the backgrounds of our dental team without having to schedule an appointment first.”

Dr. Mary Alexander attended Harvard University to earn her clinical specialty in periodontics and a medical science doctorate, where she studied bone function and metabolic disease. She’s an extensively trained periodontist with experience in dental implantology, periodontal plastic surgery, and bone regenerative procedures. She utilizes all of this training to provide the highest quality periodontic care to her patients.

Dr. Alexander is just one of the eight dentists on staff. Each dentist or orthodontist contributes their unique specialty to the practice to provide the most comprehensive care in the Maryland area. Dr. Duane Erickson, DDS is an orthodontic specialist who has been named as one of the best orthodontics by his dental peers and patients in Washingtonian Magazine and Washington Consumers Checkbook. Dr. Josephine Amigo is a pediatric dentist with more than 22 years of experience providing dental care to children, teens, and adults.

In addition, the practice also has an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon on staff, Dr. Sivakumar Sreenivasan, DMD, MDS. Dr. Sreenivasan provides patients with a wide range of oral surgery options, including jaw surgery, wisdom teeth removal, and placement of immediate implants following extraction. He also performs “Teeth in a Day” procedures along with the restorative team of dentists in the office, Drs. Mistry, Narendra and Patterson. In addition, Dr. Sreenivasan treats patients with TMJ disorders and sleep apnea. He is a fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology.

Together, these dental professionals provide comprehensive and specialty care to patients in Germantown, all as one practice. According to Dr. Alexander, “For first time patients, we hope the website can provide clarification about the different services we offer in a streamlined way. Now, they can access information on their mobile phones and on the go.”

Total Dental Care is a comprehensive dental office in Germantown, MD. With general dentists, pediatric dentists, orthodontists, an oral surgeon, and a periodontist on staff, Total Dental Care can take care of every patient dental care need.