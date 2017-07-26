“We are excited to offer a new platform that allows hospital leaders to engage and immerse themselves into the learning experience—an important resource in today’s challenging healthcare environment,” said Robert A. Vento, President and CEO of QHR.

Quorum Learning Institute unveiled a new online education portal to improve the education experience for users. The platform provides hospital leaders with access to efficient and cost-effective education that can be paid for and watched online.

With education offerings spanning topics like strategy, reimbursement, quality, compliance and supply chain—the Quorum Learning Institute, part of Quorum Health Resources (QHR), gives the C-Suite a resource to develop staff on important and ongoing issues.

The new education portal boasts enhanced navigation, simplified program listings, access to course updates and materials and the ability to manage your profile; including tracking earned accreditations. Many courses allow participants to earn continuing education credits from accrediting bodies such as: Tennessee Nurses Association, American Nurses Credentialing Center, American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and the National Registry of CPE Sponsors (NASBA).

“We are excited to offer a new platform that allows hospital leaders to engage and immerse themselves into the learning experience—an important resource in today’s challenging healthcare environment,” said Robert A. Vento, President and CEO of QHR. “We are confident that this improved platform will allow people to quickly access the education they need, when they need it.”

Thirty-year veteran John Waltko, CPA and VP of Regulatory and Financial Reporting of QHR frequently provides education focused on the Medicare and Medicaid programs. He has extensive knowledge of Critical Access Hospitals, Medicare payments; including prospective payment systems as well as Medicare program special payments and designations. Many of Waltko’s educational programs are focused on evolving payment models, the health care law and value based purchasing programs.

Another sought after speaker, Erika Sundrud, MA, MBBLSS, Principal of Quality, Safety and Performance Improvement of QHR, regularly provides education for Quorum Learning Institute programs. She has overseen numerous projects focused on improving the patient care experience and transition in care, while stabilizing or reducing per capita cost. She is a prominent authority on improving quality at hospitals and health systems of all sizes throughout the U.S. Erika is a frequent speaker at major health care conferences on quality improvement, is a Master Black Belt, lean and Six Sigma seasoned professional and an advocate for implementing lasting positive change.

Live-delivery webinar programs are available starting at $199 and new program offerings are added throughout the year. As always, Quorum-affiliated hospitals will receive complimentary access to our programs. Quorum Learning Institute also offers hands-on, classroom education programs. For more information or to create an account and register, please visit http://www.qhr.com/education.

About Quorum Health Resources

The Quorum Difference is the extraordinary combination of consulting guidance and operations experience that enables client healthcare organizations to achieve a sustainable future. As an integrated professional services company, Quorum has been delivering innovative executable solutions through experience and thought leadership for more than three decades. Quorum is consistently ranked among the top healthcare consulting firms in the nation, and the Quorum Learning Institute educates more than 10,000 healthcare leaders and professionals each year. For more information, please visit http://www.qhr.com.

###