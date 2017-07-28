New office at the satellite city across lake Washington from Seattle, Bellevue, USA has empowered KRG Technologies to accelerate growth in Staffing and IT services.

KRG Technologies with exceptional expertise in providing technology, Engineering, Infra & BI Staffing Services in Americas and India. Recently opened a new office at Bellevue, WA 98005, USA to accommodate rapid growth in the staffing industry. This office enables KRG Technologies to be available for their existing clients, perform multiple localized staffing services and attract more clients.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Valencia, California, the new office expands the presence of the KRG Technologies and supports the company’s vision to provide impeccable staffing services across industries in USA.

“The decision to expand our presence into Bellevue is to serve our existing clients, work on the niche requirements and reduce the gap between the local talents and our clients,” said Bala Subbiah, Chairman. “Bellevue was ranked number 1 in CNN Money’s best places to live and launch a business. The downtown area being the second largest city center in Washington State with 1300 businesses and 45000 employees, KRG Technologies Inc. has a great opportunity to improve its client base.”

About KRG Technologies Inc.

KRG Technologies Inc. is an Inc 5000 company involved in staff augmentation across USA, Canada and Asia Pacific. It was incorporated in 2003 under the laws of California. We have assisted thousands of job seekers in finding their dream destinations. KRG Technologies operates over 25 states in USA. With our years of hands-on domain experience and international presence, we offer state-of-the-art solutions backed by our follow-the-sun service model in the most cost effective manner. Our clientele admire us for our personalized approach and deep commitment to their success. Our biggest strength lies in technical expertise of our team and individual competency of our employees, which enables us to be the most befitting solution provider.

For Additional Information, contact:

Taran Chhabra, HR Manager

KRG Technologies Inc.,

661-257-9967 | taran(at)krgtech(dot)com | http://www.krgtech.com