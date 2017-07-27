MDSi Announces Strategic Organizational Changes

Lisa McDonald-CEO I am very excited about the new leadership roles and Supply Chain alignment to broaden our brand and exceed customer expectations throughout this technology change, said CEO of MDSi, Lisa McDonald.

MDSi announced today new leadership roles and strategic alignment initiatives to support rapid growth and technology changes in the IT Networking industry.

“The IT networking industry technology is changing drastically with the shift to next generation networks. Our customers are looking for partners focused on providing innovative supply chain solutions that reduce the CAPEX and OPEX spend required to support their existing network. In addition, they need a partner that is investing in net new OEM’s, solutions and services to “stay ahead of the curve” throughout the migration to that next generation network. I am very excited about the new leadership roles and Supply Chain alignment to broaden our brand and exceed customer expectations throughout this technology change," said CEO of MDSi, Lisa McDonald.

As part of this strategic reorganization:

Christine Ferguson, former Director of Strategic Sales at MDSi, has accepted a leadership role as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Christine joined MDSi in January 2017 and brought with her extensive leadership experience in sales strategy, planning, execution and marketing. Christine will be responsible for creating an enhanced sales and marketing strategy for delivering innovative solutions that result in CAPEX and OPEX cost avoidance and reductions for MDSi’s current and future customers. She will have P&L responsibility and also manage the overall alignment between marketing and sales to drive a more comprehensive and efficient sales operational model. Her overall focus will be to develop future growth opportunities for MDSi’s full portfolio (network equipment, logistics & asset management solutions) across the Service Provider, MSO and Fortune 500 customer segments.

Shannon Payne, former Vice President of Business Development has accepted the role of Vice President of Supply Chain Services & Strategic Alliances. Shannon joined MDSi in 2003 and has over 20 years of industry and leadership experience. In this new role, Shannon will lead the team in the strategy, design, development, and delivery of Supply Chain solutions to MDSi’s customers. His new team will focus on CAPEX and OPEX reductions along with further development of innovative solutions including MDSi’s ACUITY, BI Tools, and other strategic software tools and solutions.

Dana Spyker has joined the MDSi team as the new Director of Marketing. Dana joins the organization with 25+ years of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry with an extensive marketing and management background. She will be responsible for the further development of MDSi’s marketing/brand strategy as well as sales training content creation, delivery, and process improvements. Dana’s position was established by MDSi to drive lead generation, brand awareness, customer education and engagement.

Dana and her organization will own the development and execution of marketing initiatives with the goal of driving profitability through lead acquisition and brand development while guiding the creative vision for the company. In addition, this position will be responsible for assisting and developing sales training programs and related customer presentation materials. Dana will focus on updating MDSi’s corporate website to better align growth initiatives with brand and social media strategy. Her direct reports will also include Business Development Representatives who will share responsibility for campaign management content and delivery to drive growth of MDSi’s client base” said Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Christine Ferguson.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, MDSi is Global IT provider of product and services focused on providing innovative solutions that support the entire lifecycle of the product. Their customer base consists of the largest telecom, cable, enterprise and data center environments in North America and Europe. For more information email MDSi at marketing(at)mdsiinc(dot)com.

