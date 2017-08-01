KeyedIn Recognized in Gartner PPM, Worldwide Magic Quadrant

KeyedIn, a leader in cloud PPM and ERP solutions, today announced the company’s first-ever placement in the Magic Quadrant for Project & Portfolio Management (PPM), Worldwide, published May 2017 by leading IT analyst firm Gartner. The company’s placement in the report comes on the heels of a record quarter for the KeyedIn Projects product, which added thousands of users worldwide.

KeyedIn Projects’ SaaS solution is a unique combination of powerful top-down resource and portfolio management with the ease and usability of a bottom-up project or work management tool. While most PPM products sacrifice power for simplicity, or vice-versa, KeyedIn Projects delivers both.

“Being cloud-based, competitively priced, simple to operate and easy to deploy attracted our interest; but the analytics landing page’s ease of reporting sold the program,” said Kamini Patel, PMO Manager for C&G, a global leader in vocational education. “I wasn’t afraid to share it with our executives.”

That combination of power and simplicity has helped C&G reduce overall project management reporting time by 75 percent. And the team at MEDHOST, a market-leading healthcare IT provider, has enjoyed a similar experience:

“Improved resource management has driven better efficiency across our organization,” said Dave Sanders, VP of Operations and Reporting for MEDHOST. “For example, we now have the insight to be more flexible with contractor resources in response to rapidly fluctuating client demands. Having the same tool across the organization — and having it integrated with accounting — increases standard visibility. It’s good from a company perspective not to have ‘one-offs’ or people using spreadsheet-dependent processes.”

To learn more about KeyedIn Projects, or to see a product demonstration, visit http://www.keyedin.com.

About KeyedIn Projects

KeyedIn Projects enables your PMO to be more strategic, more efficient, and deliver greater business impact by allowing you to easily forecast and allocate resources, create and analyze portfolios, gain visibility to all your projects, and discover new insights through dynamic PPM analytics.