Officials from the Blount County Chamber of Commerce joined the Nashville-based financial services company Advance Financial to cut the ribbon at the company’s newest store. To mark the occasion, the Advance Financial Foundation donated $500 to the Blount County 4-H Department.

“The communities surrounding all of our locations are extremely important to us,” said Shantrelle Johnson, VP of corporate citizenship for Advance Financial. “Through the Advance Financial Foundation, we are able to provide extra support to those organizations working to make a difference in these regions. We are thrilled to make a contribution to the Blount County 4-H and help fund the educational programs they offer.”

Started in 2014, the Advance Financial Foundation invests in the communities the company serves through support for local 501(c)3 organizations and community enrichment programs. The Foundation places a particular focus on enhancing education and health and wellness initiatives.

Advance Financial’s store in Alcoa is located at 348 South Calderwood St. It is open 24/7 and offers a range of financial services including prepaid cards, electronic wire services to anywhere in the world, check cashing, FLEX loans, free bill-payment services and free money orders.

About Advance Financial

Advance Financial, founded in 1996, is a family owned and operated financial center based in Nashville, Tenn. The company currently operates more than 80 locations throughout Tennessee and employs more than 800 local representatives. By focusing on a wide variety of financial services – including wire transfer, bill payment, unlimited free money orders and FLEX loans – they are committed to building long-lasting, strong relationships with every customer. Advance Financial recently earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the fifth year in a row.