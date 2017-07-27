How to Have the Ultimate Summer Picnic with Parma Ham

Prosciutto di Parma Logo

There’s nothing better during summer than enjoying a picnic in the park with family and friends. When it comes to eating outside there is much to consider in order to create the ultimate outdoor dining experience.

The first step is finding something to make storing and carrying items easier. With plates and utensils, paper towels, food and drink, sunscreen and games, having a proper basket can make all the difference.

Another essential element is the picnic blanket. Choose one that’s sturdy, big and colourful. It will be the perfect setting for a day in the park.

Finally, the most important item to consider is what’s actually in the basket. Parma Ham is great eaten on its own or paired with other delicious ingredients. Try these recipes that will go perfectly in a hamper and instantly enrich any picnic.

Parma Ham, Parmigiano Reggiano and Basil Mayonnaise Baguette (serves 4)

A picnic always needs sandwiches or baguettes. This simple baguette recipe has an Italian twist with Parma Ham, Parmesan and Basil (great Italian flavours!).

Ingredients:



4 large baguettes

2 handfuls pea shoots

30g basil leaves

60g shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

8 slices Parma Ham

Basil Mayonnaise:



20g basil leaves

1 tbsp olive oil

125g light mayonnaise

2 tsp lemon juice

10g grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Salt and cracked black pepper

Method:

1. For the mayonnaise, blanch the basil in boiling water for 1 minute then plunge into cold water. Drain and squeeze out excess water. Blend in food processor with the olive oil to a puree, then add the mayonnaise, lemon juice and grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Season to taste.

2. Slice open the baguettes, top with pea shoots, basil leaves, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and slices of Parma Ham. Enjoy!

Parma Ham, Strawberry and Mozzarella Salad with Kiwi-Lime dressing (Serves 4)

On a hot day, a refreshing and healthy salad is great for a picnic. This Parma Ham salad combined with Mozzarella and sweet strawberries is the perfect summer pairing.

Ingredients:



300g/10 1/2 oz. strawberries, hulled and quartered

125g/4 1/2 oz. ball Buffalo mozzarella

50g / 2oz walnut halves, hand crushed

one handful fresh basil leaves, roughly torn

salt and cracked black pepper

4-8 slices of Parma Ham

Dressing:



2 kiwi fruit, skinned

zest and juice of half a lime

1 tsp runny honey

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp white wine vinegar

salt and pepper

Method:

1. First make the dressing. Puree the kiwi fruit and sieve to remove the seeds. Whisk together the kiwi puree, lime zest and juice, honey, olive oil and vinegar, and season to taste.

2. Place the strawberries and mozzarella on four serving plates, scatter over the walnuts and basil leaves and drizzle over some of the kiwi-lime dressing.

3. Arrange 1-2 slices of Parma Ham on top of the salad and serve.

4. Or, place all ingredients in a Tupperware or plastic bowl and serve pre-prepared with the dressing in a separate container.

About Parma Ham

Parma Ham is a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) product and is 100% natural. The drying process that Parma Ham goes through creates a ham that is very low in fat content, with many mineral salts, vitamins, antioxidants and easily digestible proteins. This means that Parma Ham is truly a food for everyone.

Prosciutto di Parma is produced in the hills surrounding the Italian town of Parma.

The unique taste of Parma Ham is dependent on the traditional production process passed down from Roman times, carefully controlled by the Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma. Only hams that have passed stringent curing regulations approved by the EU can be awarded the stamp of the Ducal crown – a five pointed coronet logo with PARMA in the centre which is branded onto the ham’s skin. The Ducal Crown is now a certification trademark.

For more information, please visit http://www.prosciuttodiparma.com.

