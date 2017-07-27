These courses help organizations build a library of training content with a full-length program for new hires or employees taking on new job roles, and a concise version of the same course for employees to take annually as a refresher.

MasteryTCN™ is publishing a new series of courses, produced by ERI Safety Videos, to help provide a more concise version of popular safety training topics for organizations to use for refresher training. These “Concise” training courses feature HD videos around or under 10 minutes in length.

These courses help organizations build a library of training content with a full-length program for new hires or employees taking on new job roles, and a concise version of the same course for employees to take annually as a refresher. These courses are also helpful for organizations looking for a training solution to accommodate a time constraint.

MasteryTCN will continue to add Concise Version courses to its library in the coming months. Here are the first six that have been released:

Emergency Preparedness and Response - Concise Version

Cell Phones In The Workplace: A Dangerous Distraction - Concise Version

Electrical Safety For Qualified Workers - Concise Version

Bloodborne Pathogens: The Unexpected Hazard - Concise Version

Hearing Protection and You - Concise Version

PPE: Your Last Layer Of Protection - Concise Version

Courses published on the MasteryTCN courseware platform offer users a standardized learning experience. Every course plays on all devices (including smart phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops) and across all browsers. Each course ends with an interactive learning assessment, which coaches learners to master the material at hand.

MasteryTCN works with HR Cloud Service providers to offer a catalog of over 900 video-based, e-learning programs to employers of all sizes, across all industries. For a complete listing of available courses, visit http://www.masterytcn.com.

If you are an employer looking to train your workforce, see if your current HR Cloud Service provider offers MasteryTCN courses or get a referral from us here.

About Mastery TCN™

MasteryTCN is the e-learning industry’s first Training Content Network. Mastery partners with leading video content providers to co-produce the largest, standardized, workplace e-learning resource library available. MasteryTCN then partners with HR Cloud Service providers to help employers obtain high-quality training resources through the vendors they already prefer. In this way Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.