Mastery Training Services has added a series of courses, produced by ERI Safety Videos, to provide a shorter version of popular safety training topics for organizations to use for re-training. These courses, labeled “Concise Versions,” feature HD videos around or under 10 minutes in length.

These courses help organizations build a library of training content with a full-length program for new hires or employees taking on new job roles, and a concise version of the same course for employees to take annually as a refresher. These courses are also helpful for organizations looking for a training solution to accommodate a time constraint.

New titles will continue to be added to Mastery’s library of over 930 video-based training courses. Here are the first six that have been released:



These courses are published on the MasteryTCN™ courseware platform, which provides continuity in learner experience from one course to the next. All courses on the platform play across all devices and browsers, giving users the ultimate flexibility for when and where they can access training assignments.

Mastery.com offers complete training solutions for organizations of all sizes, across industries. If you are looking to train your workforce, click here.

