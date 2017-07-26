Rechargeable LED Telescoping Tripod Light The rechargeable battery enables this LED tripod light to run for over 25 hours uninterrupted, while the heavy-duty tripod can be collapsed and easily transported to wherever it might be needed.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new LED telescoping tripod light (WALTP-RPS-WP500) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This LED tripod light features a rechargeable Li-ion battery pack and has been designed as a portable outdoor lighting solution.

This 50 watt LED telescoping tripod can be extended to heights of 3.5' to 10' and contains four 12.5 watt LEDs. These LED lights come housed in a waterproof aluminum housing with a powder coat finish for added durability and corrosion resistance. A 1.5 kWh rechargeable li-ion battery pack is included in this light assembly and offers the ability to choose between AC or PV charging. This battery pack supports 120V AC or 240V AC output options, as well as, a Type G AC output socket/charging cable. A pop-up handle is also available for deployment at the top of the battery pack. Illuminated green indicators display the charging status of the unit when it is in use. A button activation system allows operators to toggle the power of the battery pack on/off. Applications for this LED tripod include: outdoor lighting, camping, emergency services, remote illumination, first responders, wet locations and so on.

"We've combined portability and durability to create a truly amazing product with this," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. "The rechargeable battery enables this LED tripod light to run for over 25 hours uninterrupted, while the heavy-duty tripod can be collapsed and easily transported to wherever it might be needed."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

