Bringing bull riding fans even closer to the action, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Ultracast will partner to stream this weekend’s PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour event (July 28-29), live in 360˚ and Virtual Reality from Big Sky Town Center in Big Sky, Montana. Both nights of competition will stream free at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on the Ultracast App (http://www.ultracast.com/app).

The Big Sky PBR competition will feature 40 of the best cowboys going head-to-head with world class bucking bulls. Ultracast will put viewers right into the action with a multi-camera stream of the event.

“We’re thrilled to provide our passionate fans with the first ever full-event 360˚ and VR experience for a PBR competition, providing viewers with an inside look at the raw power and athleticism of our bovine and cowboy athletes, amid the sensational beauty of Big Sky, Montana,” said Chad Blankenship, SVP, PBR.

Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Ultracast, echoed the enthusiasm of the streaming and said: “Our partnership with PBR is another example of how we can give fans more personal and immersive experiences, while also continuously providing new and engaging content to Ultracast’s current fan base.”

Available free for iOS and Android devices, fans simply need to download the Ultracast app in the App store or by visiting http://www.ultracast.com/app.

Top riders scheduled to compete in Big Sky include reigning PBR World Champion Cooper Davis, 2016 Rookie of the Year Jess Lockwood, three-time PBR World Finals event winner Robson Palermo, 2012 PRCA champion bull rider Cody Teel, 2009 Rookie of the Year Cody Nance, Derek Kolbaba, Chase Outlaw, Matt Triplett, Stormy Wing, Stetson Lawrence and the newly minted PBR Australia Champion Troy Wilkinson.

About the PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

The world’s premier bull riding organization began as a dream of 20 bull riders 24 years ago and is now a global sports phenomenon. On its elite Built Ford Tough Series (BFTS), the PBR features the Top 35 bull riders in the world and the top bulls in the business. The televised PBR BFTS, the PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour (RVT), the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD) and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico have paid more than $170 million in earnings to its athletes. Thirty bull riders have earned more than $1 million, including two-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney who has become the top-earning athlete in Western sports history with more than $7 million in career earnings. In May 2015, PBR was acquired by WME | IMG, a global leader in entertainment, sports and fashion. For more information on the PBR, go to PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About Ultracast

Ultracast is the premier app for continuous, live 360˚ and VR experiences, ultracasting unique and exclusive content 24/7 to mobile phones worldwide. Ultracast immerses consumers into the middle of the race track, the rugby pitch, concert hall, bull riding ring, boxing ring, animal exhibits, karaoke bars, and theaters around the world. Get the latest updates with Ultracast by following @Ultracast on Instagram and @Ultracastlive on Twitter and Instagram.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Jose Antonio Hernandez, Ultracast

Email: JoseAntonio(at)Ultracast(dot)com

Phone: 310-467-3838

Andrew Giangola, Professional Bull Riders / WME I IMG

Email: andrew.giangola(at)img(dot)com

Phone: 646-871-2402