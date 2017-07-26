Abt Associates is harnessing the potential of blockchain technology to help solve some of the toughest challenges in international development under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea.

The Central Bank of PNG and Abt, with funding from the Australian Government, are investigating how blockchain technology – a digital ledger for recording and verifying transactions – could be used in Papua New Guinea (PNG) to tackle some of the country’s financial inclusion issues. Most of the population in PNG does not use banks, thereby limiting economic opportunities for people. The Bank signed an MOU with Abt Associates supported by the Australian government to launch the program through the Abt Australia-led PNG Governance Facility project.

Abt is also working with the Central Bank to establish the PNG Digital Commerce Cryptocurrency Association, which will enable PNG to link up with the Global Blockchain Forum, an initiative led by the U.S. Chamber of Digital Commerce.

“Blockchain has the potential to solve many challenges,” said Dr. Jane Thomason, CEO of Abt Australia. “Imagine a world where the poor can have an identity which enables access to services and financial inclusion through the use of blockchain technology. It holds tremendous possibilities to transform the way we address issues of poverty and health.”

Thomason will speak about the technology’s potential during a keynote presentation titled “Blockchain for Good: How Blockchain is Changing Global Development Programs” at the 2nd Annual Blockchain Conference, held July 28 in Washington, D.C.

