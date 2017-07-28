Timm Davis Named Dranetz Western Region Manager

“I was attracted to Dranetz because of their longstanding reputation as being the best in the power quality industry. Dranetz is a high tech company providing solutions on the cutting edge of the power quality and energy industry,” said Mr. Davis.

Dranetz Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce that Timm Davis has joined us as Dranetz Western Region Sales Manager. Timm will be responsible for managing all sales and customer activities from Montana to Washington, and then south to the Mexico border.

“I was attracted to Dranetz because of their longstanding reputation as being the best in the power quality industry. Dranetz is a high tech company providing solutions on the cutting edge of the power quality and energy industry,” said Mr. Davis.

Timm’s experience includes consulting, Level 1 through Level 5 field commissioning, Level 1 Thermography, and script writing. He was also the owner of Davis Technological Solutions, a sales representative firm for the electrical power industry.

“Timm is an accomplished professional with extensive knowledge of energy and power quality in the data center, industrial, utility, and commercial industries,” said Brian Todd, Dranetz Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “He brings fresh and innovative solutions, along with a unique perspective that will benefit our clients.”

Timm has a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University, and is the current President of the Arizona Power Quality Association.

About Dranetz

For more than 50 years, Dranetz has been a leading provider of intelligent monitoring solutions for electrical demand and energy and power quality. With over 100,000 clients worldwide, Dranetz scalable solutions range from portable power quality analysis equipment to permanent energy management devices with data storage and web-based solutions. Dranetz provides a full suite of services, including personalized pre- and post-sales support, educational power quality seminars, consulting, customization and on-site assistance.

Dranetz corporate headquarters, located in Edison, New Jersey USA, includes sales, product support and manufacturing, with distributors and sales representatives located globally. Dranetz proudly manufactures their products in the USA, and is also the supplier of Gossen Metrawatt’s (GMC-I) test and measurement products in the Americas.