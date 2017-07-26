One of the most popular TV personalities of the past few decades also provides his services as the host of educational programming. "Success Files," with Rob Lowe, uses its reach to draw attention to some of the most significant changes in modern society today. One of their newer episodes focuses on information technology services in the business world.

Without a doubt, technology has drastically changed every sector of the economy, particularly in the business world. The advent of the internet and cloud computing have given businesses the ability to communicate with everyone instantly, permanently altering the landscape of business. Those businesses that are best able to take advantage of these technological changes will maintain an edge on their competition. Therefore, it is important for businesses to keep their technology functional and efficient using business IT solutions. Some businesses may be better off hiring their own IT staff while other companies may elect to go with a third party. Furthermore, it can be difficult for businesses to stay up to date on the latest technological advances. All of these issues, and more, and covered on this recent episode of "Success Files," with Rob Lowe.

"Success Files" is a television series filmed for public broadcast that is proofread carefully to ensure quality prior to being sent out to national partners for a wider broadcast. The series has received numerous awards and accolades in recognition of its work.