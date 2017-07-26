AML’s Android Products Now Certified By SOTI

SOTI is the gold standard when it comes to mobile device management and we’re excited that a cutting edge product, such as the Scepter, can be paired with a world class device management solution such as MobiControl.

AML recently introduced their newest Android product, the Scepter Enterprise Mobile Computer and is pleased to announce that the Scepter has now been certified by SOTI’s MobiControl solution. The Android-powered mobile computer features Android™ 6.0, an impressive 5” color display with capacitive touchscreen, and a full alphanumeric keypad. Ideal for manufacturing, warehouse and supply chain applications, the certification by SOTI makes it easier than ever to deploy the Scepter into the workforce.

Another of AML’s Android products, the Paladin Vehicle Mount Computer, is also supported by SOTI’s MobiControl solution. The Paladin features a 9.7” color display with capacitive touchscreen, an Android operating system, and a rugged design making it a great fit for any vehicle-mounted application.

With the SOTI certification, businesses may now utilize Enterprise Mobility Management solutions with the Scepter and Paladin computers. Businesses can manage all of their deployed AML Scepters or Paladins, applications, content and security – making it easy to analyze and resolve mobile device issues and ensure proper usage.

“SOTI is the gold standard when it comes to mobile device management and we’re excited that a cutting edge product, such as the Scepter, can be paired with a world class device management solution such as MobiControl. Our customers expect performance and reliability and this combination delivers on both,” says Mike Kearby, President of AML.

About AML

AML manufactures and designs data collection products, including mobile computers, vehicle mounted computers, and enterprise kiosks. These can be used for a variety of applications including inventory control, stock look-up, asset tracking, time and attendance and more. Our goal is to provide sensible solutions for mission critical activities, to improve efficiency and productivity and to make barcode data collection applications worry-free. With AML, you receive proven technology that is engineered and manufactured in the USA and backed by a stellar technical support team.

About SOTI Inc.

SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit http://www.soti.net.