Unique Pretzels Proud Sponsor of Chevy 72 Cole Whitt “Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. is proud to be teaming up with Tri-Star Motorsports to sponsor Cole Whitt at the Overton’s 400." says Justin Spannuth, COO at Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc.

This week Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. announced its sponsorship of Tri-Star Motorsports’ Cole Whitt at Pocono Raceway’s Overton’s 400. This is an exciting announcement for the sixth generation owned Reading, PA based pretzel maker. Cole Whitt, who is coming off his best finish of the year at Indianapolis and looking to build upon that momentum this weekend at Pocono. He is currently 33rd in the points standings.

“Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. is proud to be teaming up with Tri-Star Motorsports to sponsor Cole Whitt at the Overton’s 400. We are thrilled to be a part of this event and we have been a proud partner of Pocono Raceway for the past three years. We are honored to work with Cole Whitt and the entire team at Tri-Star Motorsports. We look forward to a successful weekend of racing and pretzels,” said Justin Spannuth, COO at Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc.

Unique Pretzels is the first pretzel company to sponsor a NASCAR driver in recent years. Making them literally the fastest pretzel in the industry.

###

ABOUT UNIQUE PRETZEL BAKERY

Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. has been growing in popularity by offering the highest-quality pretzels for 96 years. Famous for their baked, split-open pretzel “Splits” and their bite-sized, hollow Shells, Unique Pretzels owned by the Spannuth family has been serving up delicious pretzel products for six generations. Brand loyalty is inspired by the original recipe and an offering of an honest, time-tested snack. With industry longevity and a rich history, Unique produces pretzels consumers love, and retailers can rely on. Recognized in 2016 as "Snack Producer of the Year" by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery Magazine, a top source of production, technology and product news, ideas and solutions for the changing snack industry.