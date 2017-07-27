DaviesMoore to Open Offices in Oregon

We like that [Eugene] is a university town and has a similar vibe to Boise where we’ll continue to be headquartered.

Carolyn Lodge, chief operating officer of DaviesMoore, announced today the agency will be opening an office in Eugene, OR.

“Oregon has been on our radar since we first visited Eugene in 2012 to pitch Kendall Automotive Group which has corporate offices in Eugene and Boise,” said Lodge. “Our efforts to service a broader array of Northwest brands will begin in Track Town, USA.”

“Geographically, we love Eugene’s location at the end of the Willamette Valley and its proximity to Salem to the north and Bend to the east,” added Edward Moore CEO and founding partner of DaviesMoore. “We like that it is a university town and has a similar vibe to Boise where we’ll continue to be headquartered.”

Kallee McGrady has been promoted from senior account executive to account director and will oversee the Eugene office.

DaviesMoore is a full-service marketing firm specializing in the execution of brand planning, advertising, public relations and digital marketing solutions. It is a 2016 recipient of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce DREAM BIG Blue Ribbon Small Business Awards®, recognizing 100 companies for their success and their contributions to America’s economic growth and vitality and has been on the Inc.5000 list of fastest growing private companies twice in six years.

Office space is in negotiation and will be announced soon.

