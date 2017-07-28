Steve Stengell announced today that Encore Energy, Inc. and its horizontal Berea oil projects were featured in the Energy and Mining International Magazine Summer 2017 Edition. Check out the article on Encore's website at http://www.encore-energy.com/Energy%20&%20Mining%20International%20Encore%20Berea%20Oil%20Article.pdf

Encore currently drilling the Encore Adkins Bud #H1 in Johnson County and has plans to drill four immediate horizontal Well locations, this year and next, in the area of Johnson and Lawrence counties. "The Company is already making plans for the next three (3) Horizontal Berea Well locations", said Steve Stengell, Encore's President CEO and Chairman.

Steve Stengell is President CEO, Chairman and the Founder of Encore Energy, Inc. and specializes in oil and natural gas lease acquisition, exploration and production in Kentucky. Mr. Stengell is the former President CEO of publicly traded E & P Company with 50+ employees. The company maintained audited financial statements, full material disclosure (highest rating from otcmarkets.com) to private and public investors and achieved a record stock price/volume with $27 million in annual revenue during Mr. Stengell’s tenure. Mr. Stengell served as an operator in both Texas and Oklahoma. Mr. Stengell is responsible for supervising horizontal discoveries in the Georgetown Buda (gas / liquids) and Woodbine Sand of Texas (oil) along with shallow oil and gas developments in northern Oklahoma. The Texas Woodbine horizontal Wallrath #1H produced 58,000 BO in its first year and was later reportedly acquired by Halcon Resources. Mr. Stengell also has extensive experience in oil and lease acquisition, production acquisitions / divestitures of the Utica Shale play of Eastern Ohio. Encore has facilitated multiple transactions with major Utica Shale operator(s). Mr. Stengell completed both the 2004 IPAA Harvard Executive Management Program and the 2006 Texas A & M Petroleum Engineering "Reserves and Valuation" Graduate Certificate Program. Mr. Stengell participated as an expert speaker at the 2013 Utica Shale Congress in Columbus, Ohio and several other shale conferences in Houston, Texas and Columbus, Ohio regarding the development of the Utica and Marcellus shale plays. Mr. Stengell holds a bachelor degree in Corporate Finance from the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics (1995) and an MBA from Western Kentucky University Gordon Ford College of Business with a concentration in economics.

The oil and gas business is complicated and involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Encore Energy, Inc., serving as the managing general partner and well operator of each project, works diligently to provide each qualified SEC defined accredited investor with full material disclosure in good faith, prior to making the investment, and complete transparency / real-time communication through each phase of operations. The objective for Encore is to mitigate risk, grow production, income and reserve assets for its partners, long-term, while complying with all state and federal requirements and protecting the environment. Encore makes investment opportunities available only to SEC defined accredited investors, pursuant to a Federal Exemption - SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c). Prospective investors must (1) qualify to receive offering materials and (2) verified as an SEC define accredited investor.

For more information regarding Encore Energy, Inc. and to see if you qualify as an SEC defined accredited investor, please contact Joseph Hooper at (270) 842-1242, ext. 224.

Assumptions, Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement: The information herein may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results may vary. Words such as "estimate", "will," "intend," "continue," "target," "expect," "achieve," "strategy," "future," "may," "goal," or other comparable words or phrases or the negative of those words, and other words of similar meaning indicate forward-looking statements and important factors which could affect actual results. Forward-looking statements are made based upon Management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Encore Energy, Inc. Oil and gas investments involve a high degree of risk, uncertainty and are only suitable for qualified Accredited (SEC Definition) investors who are sophisticated in making business decisions and can bear the financial loss of their entire investment, while delivering a turnkey profit to the Company for proving the prospect development, lease acquisition, drilling, completion, engineering and ongoing production operations. The Company does not provide tax advice and investors should seek the advice of their tax professional. Any tax and/or other information herein is provided for illustration purposes only and may include estimates that are uncertain and subject to change. It is impossible to accurately forecast profitability, production, reserves, income, expenses and timelines for any project. No assurances can be made as it relates to reserves, production, income, profit, prices, timelines and/or other estimates. Actual production and results are beyond the control of management. In the event that commercial production is achieved, it may take many years for the investor to recoup his or her investment. The Company's lease acreage position under is subject to change and includes acreage under lease, Farmout agreement, verbal agreement, renewals, expired terms and any other prospective acreage in which the Company has communicated and/or negotiated with the landowner the leasing of oil and gas rights, now or in the future, and the lease / mineral owner has leased or communicated their intent to lease there mineral lease rights to the Company. It is important for qualified investors to acknowledge the fact that the US government provides them with tax savings (100% IDC tax deduction) to mitigate or at least off-set some of the financial risk associated with domestic oil and gas investments. This is not an offer to sell or buy a security. An offer shall only be made pursuant to SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c) by a private placement offering memorandum. Encore’s management shall take reasonable steps to verify the accredited status of each prospective investor pursuant to SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c).