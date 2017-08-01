Superior Solar, an Orlando-based solar power design and installation company, is proud to be named the top residential solar contractor in the state of Florida by Solar Power World magazine.

Out of nearly 300 Florida contractors, Superior Solar dominated the residential market. With more than 83,000 KW of solar installed in its 33 year history, Superior Solar’s experience stands over four times greater than that of its closest Floridian competitor.

“We are proud to receive this honor from such a distinguished publication,” Superior Solar CEO Remo Eyal said. “We are even more proud of the fact that we have brought the very best in residential solar service to Orlando. This city has always been a pioneer in forward thinking initiatives, and we love that Orlando’s residents are receiving the highest quality renewable energy on the market today.”

Orlando was recently named one of the nation’s top cities for solar energy, seeing a decrease in solar system pricing by more than 60 percent. The thriving Central Florida city sees homeowner yielded savings of more than $56,000 over a 20 year period by switching to solar power.

The U.S. solar market installed more than 14,700 MW of solar in 2016, nearly doubling the capacity installed in 2015. For the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity additions brought online throughout the year. GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) predict the cumulative U.S. solar market to nearly triple in size over the next five years. By 2022, more than 18 GW of solar photovoltaic capacity will be installed annually, and Superior Solar will continue to be a major player in adding solar to the grid.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets. The list was released on July 25.

Superior Solar employs 37 workers, who installed 3,586 KW of solar in 2016.

About Superior Solar

Superior Solar is an Orlando based solar power contractor, specializing in the installation of photovoltaic solar modules to provide residential and commercial electricity. Superior Solar is also the exclusive provider of Heliocol solar panels in the Central Florida area, for use in pool heating. Since 1984, the Superior Solar legacy has been trusted by tens of thousands of clients. For more information, visit Superior Solar online at http://www.superiorsolar.com.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors—including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets—grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

