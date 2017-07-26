PRO Unlimited Unveils Latest Generation of Award-Winning Mobile App

PRO Unlimited offers solutions for contingent labor management, 1099/co-employment risk management, & third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent. Wand Mobile presents an interface that is instantly accessible for new users, in contrast to an industry that has historically deprioritized design and the user experience.

PRO Unlimited, a global innovator of contingent workforce management software and services, announced today an updated version of Wand® Mobile, the industry’s most robust mobile VMS application. The new Wand Mobile release marks the latest evolution in PRO’s quest to incorporate design principles and methodologies found in top consumer mobile apps to deliver a rich, intuitive user experience that is unparalleled in the VMS industry.

Developed by the forward-thinking, cutting-edge Wand VMS team (headquartered in downtown San Francisco), the third generation of Wand Mobile went through exhaustive end-user research and use-case study to deliver a product that continues PRO’s proud tradition of creating actionable, intuitive software. In short, Wand Mobile presents an interface that is instantly accessible for new users, in contrast to an industry that has historically deprioritized design and the user experience. Highlights include:



Omni-Channel Management: Boasting true native apps on the iPhone and Android devices, Apple iPad and even the Apple Watch, Wand Mobile allows users to manage the full contingent workforce lifecycle from anywhere they are, powering total freedom of mobility and a seamless omni-channel experience.

A Cutting-Edge, Consumerized Experience: Building on the already intuitive interface of the previous version of Wand Mobile, the latest version incorporates the most cutting-edge design and user experience methodologies to create an app that is second to none in workforce management.

Action Items: Wand Mobile showcases the items managers need to take care of directly on their home screen. By bubbling up the key action items necessary to manage their contingent workforce, Wand helps managers get more done with fewer taps and avoid overlooking critical items.

To help create this unique VMS experience, PRO’s Silicon Valley-based design and dev team drew on its background working on the interfaces of some of the world’s top consumer and tech products. With an eye toward building a frictionless user experience, the team centered the third generation of Wand Mobile on the concepts of “faster execution” and “total freedom of mobility,” presenting the user with a software solution that allows a manager to carry out the full contingent workforce lifecycle from anywhere. The result is a clean, intuitive and actionable experience that is unprecedented in the contingent workforce management industry.

About PRO Unlimited

PRO Unlimited, through its purely vendor-neutral Managed Services Program (MSP) and Vendor Management Software (VMS) solutions, helps organizations address the costs, risks, and quality issues associated with managing a contingent workforce. A pioneer and innovator in the VMS and MSP space, PRO offers solutions for e-procurement and management of contingent labor, 1099/co-employment risk management, and third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent.

