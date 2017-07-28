RURO Releases BiobankPro®, an Off-The-Shelf Biobanking Solution

BiobankPro “Your specimens should be at the center of your lab.” says Amanda Links, Product Manager for BiobankPro®. “Through a variety of searching options for precise data mining and specimen-centered workflows, BiobankPro® makes this goal a reality.”

RURO, Inc., a leading LIMS, RFID, LIS and laboratory software solutions provider, announces BiobankPro®, a workflow based enterprise solution for next-generation biobanking. BiobankPro provides an upgrade to FreezerPro®, RURO’s sample management solution. While FreezerPro® is freezer centered, BiobankPro® offers a solution that is specimen centered.

“Your specimens should be at the center of your lab.” says Amanda Links, Product Manager for BiobankPro®. “Through a variety of searching options for precise data mining and specimen-centered workflows, BiobankPro® makes this goal a reality.”

BiobankPro® is a targeted solution built on the widely adopted Limfinity® framework, which has been deployed to manage workflow and inventory throughout top international pharmaceutical and medical institutions. BiobankPro® now joins LimitLIS® as the second commercial off-the-shelf product that RURO has launched on this new platform.

“Sample and specimen management laboratories are growing and expanding every day,” says Vladmir Lebedev, RURO’s CEO. “and we wanted to create a solution that will accommodate their new and existing needs.”

Users should expect laboratory improvements from these and other key features in BiobankPro®:



Tracking of study records and Gantt charts for studies

Designated section for collection kit records

Functionality for ‘Assignment’ and ‘Request’ records

Chain of Custody documentation and the ability to track aliquot transfers

A ‘Lab Inventory Portal’ which contains records for freezers, boxes, and racks.

Analytical Portal with records for instruments, assays, assay results, batches, and reagents

Pooling documentation for aliquots and support for DNA pools in NGS

Client Portal with multiple graphical views and specimen requests functionality

For a full list of features and more information on BiobankPro®, please visit biobank.pro.

BiobankPro® is available immediately for on-site or subscription licensing. RURO uses the HIPAA compliant and highly available hosting by AWS.

Validation packages will be available shortly.

About RURO, Inc.

Founded in 2006, RURO specializes in Laboratory Information Management and RFID Solutions. RURO’s Limfinity® is the informatics centerpiece in many of the world’s leading translational science programs and biobanks. RURO’s RFID Solutions meet critical inventory management, tracking and security needs.

RURO is Laboratory Information Bliss.

Visit RURO at ruro.com for more information.

