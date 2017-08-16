The services provided by local exchanges are crucial to our customers' success, so we're integrating SmartBid to give our users quick and easy access to the best data in their area on upcoming construction projects.

The partnership between SmartBid, the leading preconstruction software for general contractors, and local builders exchanges participating in the Virtual Planroom Network, provides contractors with opportunities to find and privately bid on more projects. By taking advantage of this integration, SmartBid users can view, import and publish projects in the Virtual Planroom Network. This allows for increased bid coverage and engagement with subcontractors that are actively viewing published projects inside Virtual Planroom Network member exchanges.

SmartBid is integrated with the following builders exchanges: California Builders Exchange (CALBX), Construction Association of Michigan (CAM), Construction Reporter (New Mexico), Virtual Builders Exhange (Texas), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (BXWI) and Builders Exchange of Virginia (BXAVA). By integrating SmartBid with builders exchanges within the Virtual Planroom Network, builders exchange members can publish projects from SmartBid to their virtual plan room list of public projects for more exposure.

"The services provided by local exchanges are crucial to our customers' success, so we're integrating SmartBid to give our users quick and easy access to the best data in their area on upcoming construction projects. This was a no brainer for keeping our GCs happy and their projects streamlined," stated James Benham, CEO of JBKnowledge, makers of SmartBid.

General contractors, or large subcontractors, who bid out work to other contractors in Texas, California, Michigan, Wisconsin, New Mexico or Virginia can schedule a demo to learn more about their local builders exchange and using SmartBid for a private bid management at smartbid.co/vprn.

In addition to scheduling a demo, prospective, new and tenured SmartBid users have the opportunity to attend the SmartBid Academy in Chicago, Dallas and Oakland this year. The SmartBid Academy gives users the training and tools they need to become a SmartBid Pro, including in-person training on SmartBid's integrations with local builders exchanges led by Customer Service Director, Mark Fly. To learn more about the SmartBid Academy visit: SmartBid.co/academy

About JBKnowledge, Inc.

JBKnowledge develops technology solutions for the construction and insurance industries. JBKnowledge is the maker of the SmartBid construction bid software, the SmartInsight construction network for searching, selecting, and verifying contractors, and SmartCompliance certificate of insurance and compliance management software. JBKnowledge also offers professional services including: IT Staff Augmentation; Strategic Consulting; Enterprise Application and Software Development; Mobile and Wearable Applications; and Research and Development Outsourcing. JBKnowledge is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, TX and serves construction clients around the world. Learn more at jbknowledge.com or listen to the ConTechTrio weekly construction technology podcast.

Like JBKnowledge on Facebook, facebook.com/JBKnowledge/

Follow JBKnowledge on Twitter, twitter.com/JBKnowledge

Connect with JBKnowledge on LinkedIn, linkedin.com/company/jbknowledge