AlliantRx announced today that it has entered into a preferred vendor partnership agreement with The Compliance Team (TCT). TCT is the industry leader in Exemplary Provider® branded accreditation services serving healthcare providers based in all fifty states, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands.

TCT offers pharmacy accreditation services that cover all aspects of day-to-day pharmacy operations for the following service providers:



Community Pharmacy Programs

Specialty Pharmacy Programs

Non-Sterile and Sterile Compounding

Mail Order

Long-Term Car (LTC)

“We are focused on enabling our members to grow their business. Our partnership with The Compliance Team provides affordable options to accreditation in crucial areas of their current or future business models. Simply put, accreditation opens doors and provides access to services that pharmacies can be excluded from when not accredited. The Compliance Team are firmly established as advocates for community pharmacies, and are a quality provider. We are proud to be adding them to our Preferred Vendor family,” stated Gerry Crocker, President of AlliantRx.

TCT employs a team of accreditation advisors that are with clients every step of the way as they prepare for accreditation. The process, which takes an average of 4 hours per week utilizes conference calls, Q&A sessions, web access to resources, and access to templates of policies and procedures for DMEPOS and Community Rx. By making the complex understandable, is accreditation “simplified.”

TCT’s goal is help your organization obtain an Exemplary Provider® status and accreditation which will class you as a higher quality provider than that of your competition, validate the level of quality and service your organization provides, and sends a powerful message about the level of quality and commitment your organization has to the community it serves.

We have always recognized our members as Community Healthcare leaders, and The Compliance Team will work to strengthen that status and help our members maintain the quality and service oriented edge they enjoy over their competition.

For more information on how member pharmacies can take advantage of The Compliance Team’s services, please contact AlliantRx. Pharmacies interested in joining AlliantRx’s retail chain buying group can also participate in these, and many other, savings by calling 1-856-517-3529 or by visiting our website’s Become a Member page at: http://www.alliantrx.com.

About AlliantRx

AlliantRx is one of the fastest growing independent retail chain buying groups in the country today. With a focus on helping member pharmacies succeed, AlliantRx provides benefits including generic drug cost discounts and savings, access to financial best practices, and exclusive business building resources – tools once only available to retail pharmacy giants. Through strong leadership and strong alliances, AlliantRx powers the success of its members with a team, which utilizes over 100 years of collective experience in independent retail and specialty pharmacy leadership, pharmaceutical distribution, group purchasing, managed care, and home care. AlliantRx’s leaders have cultivated strong alliances with some of the world’s leading pharmacy solutions partners on its members’ behalf, maximizing economic product and business outcomes.

To learn more about AlliantRx, visit http://www.alliantrx.com.

About The Compliance Team

The Compliance Team is a nationally recognized accreditation organization that provides industry leading Exemplary Provider® branded accreditation services to healthcare providers based in all fifty states, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands. Founded in 1994, it is the first certified woman-owned healthcare accreditation organization to hold “deeming authority” from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services*. The Compliance Team’s industry leading accreditation model features healthcare’s first comprehensive sets of plain language, operations-driven, quality standards along with expert led implementation guidance; key features that help to dramatically simplify the accreditation process and allow providers to focus on the three issues that we believe matter most to patients—Safety-Honesty-Caring®.

For more information on The Compliance Team and the services they offer, visit http://www.thecomplianceteam.org.

*Accreditation Organization Deeming Authority

Department of Health and Human Services

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Part A- Rural Health Clinics

Part B- Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Supplies (DMEPOS)