Leadership Excursion Co., a Las Vegas-based leadership training company, will be hosting its inaugural Spark Women’s Leadership Retreat September 22 – 24, 2017 in Zion National Park. The retreat is an all-inclusive event that was created to support the betterment of women both personally and professionally.

Attendees have multiple accommodation options to choose from including a cabin suite, glamping tent, or tent site. All packages include meals, unlimited access to workshops, and 10 activity vouchers. Guests are invited to participate in as little or as much as they’d like over the course of the weekend.

Workshops will touch on various topics designed to provide women with tools to support success. Topics include the creation of vision boards, learning how to negotiate and say no, personal branding, social media, daily organization, building courage and learning self-defense techniques.

Guests are also encouraged to step out of their comfort zone by trying an activity they may have never tried before. Canyoneering, rock climbing, horse back riding, a guided hike to see the sunset, sunrise yoga, and zip lining are examples of activities that will be available.

“Spark Women’s Leadership Retreat is an event created by women for women. Our goal is to provide a safe environment where women can come together and try new activities, learn new tools, and be a part of a special community that lifts each other up,” explains Kri Edholm, owner of Leadership Excursion Co.

Leadership Excursion Co. (http://leadershipexcursion.co) has partnered with The Cupcake Girls, a Las Vegas-based non-profit that provides supporting services to those working in the adult entertainment industry as well as after care for those who have been sex trafficked. A portion of all proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to The Cupcake Girls.

Spark Women’s Leadership Retreat packages accommodate up to 2 people. All-inclusive pricing begins at $299 per person. Transportation to/from Las Vegas as well as additional activity vouchers are available at an additional cost. Inquiries and bookings can be done by visiting http://sparkwomensretreat.com, calling 702-483-1277, or by emailing info(at)sparkwomensretreat.com.