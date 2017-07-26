It’s a very rewarding way to continue to contribute to the technology community and to provide entrepreneurial guidance to both students and professionals,” explained Hazem Abolrous.

Hazem Abolrous, Managing Director at Crosslake, delivered a keynote presentation to more than 500 students, investors and mentors at the European Innovation Academy in Turin, Italy this month.

EIA is the world’s largest extreme entrepreneurship accelerator program focused on start-ups that develop entrepreneurial endeavors as a partnership with universities and companies. The events this year are taking place in Italy, Portugal and in Qatar in December 2017.

Abolrous has been involved with the organization since 2014, and delivered a keynote session on experimentation, engineering efficiency, and prototyping to deliver maximum Return on Investment. “I also volunteer as a mentor helping to form cohesive teams and guide participants through the program from idea to launch of a viable business with customers in under 15 days,” Abolrous explained. “It’s a very rewarding way to continue to contribute to the technology community and to provide entrepreneurial guidance to both students and professionals,” he added.

The European Innovation Academy (EIA) is a non-profit educational institution recognized for excellence in tech entrepreneurship education. EIA educational programs are jointly developed with professionals of world class partner universities and companies: UC Berkeley, Stanford University, Google, Amadeus, CA and many others. Future entrepreneurs and business leaders are immersed in a multicultural ecosystem of 4000+ alumni and faculty from 75 different nationalities.

Crosslake specializes in providing technical consulting services including Transformational Roadmaps, Technical Assessments, Organizational Optimization, Quality Assurance Acceleration, DevOps, PaaS including Pivotal Cloud Foundry, and IT Operations. Abolrous heads its highly skilled lab resources as they use various development methodologies and QA automated testing to enhance productivity in a modern and automated environment for clients.

About Crosslake

Crosslake is a privately-owned Information Technology and Software Development Services company. From strategic vision to planning and architecture, development and execution, Crosslake works to transform organizations and optimize software delivery. With extensive boots-on-the-ground experience in IT execution and shipping software, Crosslake provides end-to-end value with expertise in management consulting and advisory services providing both strategic and tactical insight. Established in 2008, Crosslake is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more info, visit: http://www.crosslaketech.com