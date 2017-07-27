IVANS Extends Download for Surety Bonds

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, today announced extended download services for surety companies and agencies. IVANS enables surety companies to automatically deliver bond documents and messages to agency management systems via eDocs and Messages download, saving time and expense spent printing, mailing and manually managing files.

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, and agencies. IVANS Download automates the generation and exchange of Personal and Commercial Lines policy, Claims, eDocs and Messages and other policyholder-related transactions from insurers to agencies and MGAs. eDocs and Messages download allows companies to automatically deliver text-based messages or PDF, Excel and other file attachments directly to the agency management system, ensuring that current, accurate information is continually available throughout the policy lifecycle.

“Historically, surety bond producers have manually managed surety bond documents and information, wasting time sifting through emails, printing and scanning documents and manually attaching files,” said Paul Warga, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance. “IVANS will enable surety companies and producers to increase connectivity and automate servicing, resulting in significant productivity improvements and enhanced customer experience. Expanding download to surety companies further demonstrates IVANS’ continued commitment to innovation and serving as the single exchange for distribution and servicing.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, and agencies. IVANS open platform securely automates the exchange of policy, quote and market-related information and connection opportunities. More insurance companies rely on IVANS innovation and expertise than any other company to automate the insurance lifecycle and enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most.