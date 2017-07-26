The Women In Trucking (WIT) Association announced today that it will be giving away a 2014 Volvo VNL670 at the “Salute to Women Behind the Wheel” next spring. The truck is being donated to WIT by Arrow Truck Sales, Inc., a Gold Partner supporter of the association.

To qualify, a driver must complete an application form to verify eligibility, and write a short essay on why it is important to attract more women into the trucking industry. Examples of ways the driver has encouraged women to consider a career in trucking will show her or his support for the mission of Women In Trucking Association.

Applications will be accepted at http://www.womenintrucking.org until November 15, 2017. The contestant must be at least 23 years old and hold a valid commercial driver’s license and be a member in good standing of WIT before September 30, 2017.

WIT President/CEO Ellen Voie, will hand over the keys to the winner on March 24, 2018 during the 9th annual “Salute to Women Behind the Wheel,” at the Mid-America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We are thrilled to be able to give a truck to one of our members at our annual “Salute to Women Behind the Wheel,” said Voie. “I am especially looking forward to handing over the keys to the Volvo to allow one deserving member the chance of a lifetime, thanks to Arrow Truck Sales and their very generous donation,” Voie added.

Jim Stevenson, Arrow Director of National Accounts, also serves on the Women In Trucking Board of Directors. “Arrow has long been supportive of equality and diversity efforts within the trucking industry," said Stevenson, "and we look at this as an opportunity to help a WIT member by providing a late model Volvo truck to support his or her success as an owner-operator.”

In addition to the Volvo, the recipient will receive products and services from these members:

National Truck Protection: One year/120k mile engine warranty ($2,950)

One year After Treatment system warranty ($995)

ATBS: One year “RumbleStrip Essentials” financial services ($700)

FlowBelow: Tractor AeroKit™ wheel fairings and wheel covers ($2,135)

Michelin: 10 BF Goodrich tires ($4,500)

Rand McNally: OverDryve 8 Pro ($600) &

One year Sirius/XM subscription ($260)

Velvac: Road IQ Connected Vehicle Vision Platform ($3,500)

Wired Truck: Omnitracs IVG unit ($1,900)

For more information about the Women In Trucking Truck Give-away sponsored by Arrow Truck Sales or to submit an application, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org/2018-truck-giveaway.

Arrow Truck Sales, Inc. Founded in 1950, Arrow is North America’s leading source of used heavy and medium-duty trucks with retail stores located across the U.S. and Canada. Arrow carries a large inventory of trucks and trailers including all makes and models. Arrow provides a one-stop shopping solution for truck buyers, including financing, insurance, extended warranties and other protection plans. Their national headquarters are in Kansas City, MO. For more information, visit http://www.arrowtruck.com.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Expediter Services, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder System, Inc., U.S. Xpress, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.