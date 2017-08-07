As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will be showcasing high performance instruments that allow users to characterize sample materials over a very wide temperature range.

The 254th American Chemical Society (ACS) National Meeting & Exposition will take place August 20-24 in Washington, DC. By attracting thousands of chemical professionals, the meeting provides excellent opportunities for attendees to share their passion for chemistry while connecting with the world's largest scientific society. As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will be showcasing high performance instruments that allow users to characterize sample materials over a very wide temperature range.

The chemical industry faces several challenges. Increasing safety requirements and regulatory compliance needs, improving productivity while increasing product quality, and responding to market demands quickly are just a few. METTLER TOLEDO creates Thermal Analyzers for glass transition, compositional analysis, and mechanical properties that help enhance business excellence. Additional solutions for the chemical industry include process analytical technology (PAT), automated synthesis reactors and in situ sampling. In situ FTIR spectroscopy and automated sampling provide continuous analysis of reactions. Inline particle size analysis enables crystallization development with particle size and shape measurements. Automated synthesis reactors transform productivity and create a culture of safety in the laboratory.

Make sure to stop by METTLER TOLEDO's booth #1610 for a hands-on demonstration of the following products and solutions:



DSC 3+

Flash DSC 1

TGA/DSC 3+

Process Analytical Technology

In situ Reaction Analysis

Inline Particle Size

Automated Synthesis Reactors

The ACS National Meeting & Exposition provides a forum where chemistry professionals meet to share ideas and advance scientific and technical knowledge. Attendees can access workshops and other professional trainings to give them the tools they need to stay on top of new technologies and growing trends in the science industry.

Registration and Information

The ACS National Meeting & Exposition will take place August 20-24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Learn more about our attendance at this show.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions in several related analytical instruments markets and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com/lab.