Austin & Williams Makes Two New Hires to Enhance Digital Capabilities

Leading advertising, branding and digital marketing agency Austin & Williams announced today it has hired two new full-time employees to enhance its digital capabilities as the marketplace continues to evolve.

Chris Tomaszewski, paid search strategist, has previously worked as a search account analyst for Good Apple Digital in New York and as an assistant manager and marketing director at Eating Well Ottawa in Ontario. Originally from Canada, he spent six years in a variety of roles in the Canadian Military, in both office and field operations. He currently lives in Rocky Point.

Sifat Ullah, digital analyst, was previously a social media manager at GroupM and a social media specialist at Canon USA in Melville. A resident of Farmingville, he is a graduate of the NYU Stern School of Business and is fluent in Bengali and Hindi.

“We are excited to have Chris and Sifat join our growing team, and lend their considerable skills to our clients’ digital marketing campaigns,” said Eva LaMere, president of Austin & Williams. “Digital and paid search continues to evolve, almost daily, and having a strong team who can recognize and evaluate new opportunities is important to our clients’ success.”

Austin & Williams currently serves clients in the Healthcare, Financial Services, Higher Education, Real Estate and Development and Professional Services sectors.

About Austin & Williams

Austin & Williams is a full-service marketing, digital and public relations firm, creating ideas that inspire action for clients in the healthcare, higher education, financial services and professional services industries. Certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the State of New York, the Long Island-based firm was founded in 1992 and was named one of the 100 fastest-growing agencies in the nation. In 2017, it was listed as a “Great Place to Work” by the institute that creates the annual Fortune 100 Great Places to Work list.