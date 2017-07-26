It may be hard to imagine that the basic necessities that developed countries take for granted are often not accessible to people in the third world. Diseases that many developed countries consider rare or eradicated, like measles, are still a rite of passage for many poor children who don't have access to vaccines.

On an upcoming segment of "Success Files", actor Rob Lowe will introduce a new segment that will focus on the matter of disease prevention in the third world.

Extending medical aid to countries that are still struggling to grow an economy and feed their people requires a concentrated effort from the international community. This humanitarian effort to ensure that future generations won't have to deal with preventable diseases like measles, mumps, and rubella ensures a healthier future for everyone.

In addition, offering education on key medical issues like sanitation, clean water, and eradicating stigmas against certain diseases like HIV can help those in the third world live longer and healthier lives.

