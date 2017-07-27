Parent survey reveals top reasons families enroll in online school In our first year, we were pleased to serve students across Washington who chose online school for a variety of reasons—from the need for flexibility in their schedule to medical reasons that prevented them from succeeding in a traditional classroom

Washington Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-10 across Washington for the upcoming 2017-18 school year, recently announced the results of the school’s first-ever parent satisfaction survey. Conducted January-March 2017, the survey found that 90 percent of parents with currently enrolled students would recommend Washington Connections Academy to parents whose children are not enrolled in the program. Washington Connections Academy will begin serving students for its second year on Aug. 28, adding grades nine and ten.

In addition to asking parents about their satisfaction with Washington Connections Academy, the survey asked families their reasons for choosing an online school for their children. Parents cited wanting a change from their local school as the primary reason they enrolled (48 percent), while 44 percent required or wanted greater flexibility in their child’s education. Other top reasons included parents wanting more involvement with their child’s education (33 percent) and 30 percent said they wanted a safe learning environment. Health concerns (17 percent), bullying in a previous school (9 percent) and participation in the arts or sports (7 percent) also contributed to parents’ decisions to enroll in online school.

“In our first year, we were pleased to serve students from across Washington who chose online school for a variety of reasons—from the need for flexibility in their schedule for extracurricular activities to medical reasons that prevented them from succeeding in a traditional classroom,” said Michael Lunde, principal at Washington Connections Academy. “It’s encouraging to see that our families have appreciated and embraced the school, as indicated by the results of this survey, and we look forward to welcoming even more students this fall.”

The 2017 survey results also revealed high satisfaction with the school’s teachers and curriculum. Other results included:



98 percent of parents are satisfied with the helpfulness of their teachers

93 percent agree that the teachers improve the learning experience

94 percent of parents agree that the curriculum is high quality

93 percent of parents are satisfied with the variety of learning activities provided by the program

Washington Connections Academy operates in partnership with the Mary M. Knight school district to provide high-quality, personalized online education to students statewide. The school combines Washington-certified teachers with a curriculum that meets rigorous state education standards. Teachers work closely with students to create an individualized learning plan that leverages their personal strengths to ensure success.

