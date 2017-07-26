Scaled Agile, Inc. provider of the world’s leading framework for enterprise agility, today announced four keynote speakers for the upcoming 2017 SAFe Summit, which will take place October 2–6 in San Antonio, Texas. With over 800 attendees expected, the 2nd annual Summit will be the largest-ever gathering focused exclusively on the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®) and its community of practice. This year’s event will feature keynotes from thought leaders in Lean-Agile practices, DevOps, Lean product development, and personal transformation.

—Recognized as the one of the world's foremost authorities on Lean-Agile best practices, SAFe creator Dean Leffingwell will present “Fostering Innovation in the Large Enterprise with SAFe 4.5.” Leffingwell will describe how combining the concepts of Lean Startup, Lean UX, and DevOps can help the large enterprise innovate like a smaller, more nimble startup. He’ll describe how these concepts—now integrated into SAFe 4.5—work together to provide a fast ‘build-measure-learn’ cycle so that new ideas can be developed and market tested in a fraction of traditional development time.

—Mel Robbins, an award-winning CNN commentator and motivational speaker, is known for keynotes that challenge conventional thinking and accelerate personal and professional growth. Robbin’s Summit presentation will highlight themes from her best-selling book, The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage.

—DevOps visionary Gene Kim will present “Top DevOps Enterprise Adoption Patterns: A Fifteen Year Study of High-Performing IT Organizations.” Kim will share the top lessons learned in his study of high-performing technology organizations, as well as the top principles and patterns, and how large, complex organizations are successfully adopting DevOps culture and work practices.

—Considered one of the leading thinkers in the field of Lean product development, Don Reinertsen will present “The Leadership Challenge of Decentralized Control.” Discussing the implications of decentralized decision authority, Reinertsen will share best practices, pitfalls to avoid, and why enterprises wanting to succeed at large scale need to leverage the decision-making power of the knowledge workers who actually build the systems.

“The Summit is a unique opportunity to have several hundred SAFe professionals, working in major organizations, come together under one roof for learning, experience sharing, and networking,” said Chris James, President and Chief Operating Officer, Scaled Agile. “With each speaker addressing top-priority challenges and opportunities for the modern enterprise—innovation, DevOps, Lean product development, organizational and individual transformation—these high-level keynotes add another layer of value for the attendees who travel to the Summit.”

James continued, “Gene Kim has laid new groundwork in the area of DevOps, so we’re delighted that he’ll be addressing the Summit audience at a time when they are making critical decisions around these practices. And with version 4.5 of the Framework now featuring Lean startup practices and Lean UX, it’s especially timely that we’ll be hearing from Don Reinertsen who is undoubtedly one of the most influential thought leaders in Lean product development. We also recognize that change can be a difficult challenge for many practitioners of SAFe and their organizations. That’s why we welcome best-selling author Mel Robbins to come and share her unique perspective on how to achieve both personal and professional transformation.”

