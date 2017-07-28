Web3D Consortium (http://www.web3d.org/) will showcase the latest crop of open interactive and Immersive 3D solutions for the enterprise and the Web at SIGGRAPH 2017 (http://s2017.siggraph.org) conferences in Los Angeles, California - 30 July to 3 August 2017. This year’s theme “New Dimensions of 3D” emphasizes the importance of 3D graphics and 3D printing, including virtual and augmented reality for use in various application domains, including: industry, medicine, entertainment, education, social interactions, and geographical information systems. Join us to build the future 3D Web!

Prepare to be amazed by the depth and breadth of this Web3D graphics community. Come visit us on the show floor in Booth 306. Network with leading Web3D technologists and join the efforts to build the open, standard, royalty free 3D Web. Web3D Consortium members will demonstrate their latest industrial-strength X3D software and applications. X3D technology and applications will also be showcased in multiple SIGGRAPH Birds of the Feather sessions including: Web-wide Interactive 3D, the Carto BOF, and the Korean Chapter Meeting. More information on all Web3D events at SIGGRAPH 2017 is available here (http://www.web3d.org/event/siggraph-2017).

Web3D Consortium had another successful year with new collaborators and proven allies to venture the crossroads of 3D on the Web. From new government and enterprise members to successful outreach and continued community development of our Standards, we are building out new dimensions for 3D graphic on the World Wide Web.

The open standard Extensible 3D (X3D) Graphics Standard (http://www.web3d.org/x3d/what-x3d) provides a robust and durable medium for the implementation of multimedia 3D systems on the Web. Web data-integration capabilities and a rich set of componentized features for X3D are steadily expanding. Robust, cross-platform web applications again prove that X3D is a compelling, interoperable technology ranging from mobile devices to interactive networked virtual environments to large-scale CAVE displays.

X3D is the leading royalty-free standard and run-time architecture to communicate 3D scenes on the Web. We are open to all: companies, universities, agencies and individuals are welcome to join the Web3D Consortium and contribute to the standard. We look forward to your participation. Meet up at SIGGRAPH 2017 for this great opportunity to learn more and get involved! There has never been a better time to join the Consortium (http://www.web3d.org/join) and build 3D into the future Web.

About Us

The Web3D Consortium is a member-driven and funded open consortium involved in many technical initiatives across the 3D value chain. The Consortium is committed to the creation and deployment of open, royalty-free standards that enable the communication of real-time 3D