Samanage Recognized by SIIA as Best IT Service Management Solution

Samanage, the Service Success Company, announced today that Samanage Service Desk has been named the best IT service management solution of 2017 in the 32nd annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients represent the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world.

“We are thrilled to be named the best IT service management solution by the SIIA CODiE awards,” said Doron Gordon, founder and CEO of Samanage. “Our mission at Samanage is to deliver the smartest service desk experience to all of our customers and to provide the tool that allows employees to get more work done in less time. This award tells us that we are accomplishing what we set out to do.”

Samanage Service Desk is the the smartest service desk solution, inspiring users to provide internal services in innovative ways that drive productivity and help employees get their work done. Through the cloud-based IT service management solution, organizations can automate ticket management and asset tracking in one platform while delivering real-time actionable insights. Samanage helps customers engage their teams, and deliver rapid and consistent services across their organization -- when and how they are needed.

Samanage was named a finalist for best IT service management solution in 2015, and was named the best IT asset management solution in 2016, making this the third straight year Samanage is honored by the SIIA CODiE awards program.

“SIIA’s 2017 Business Technology CODiE Awards recognize the companies that are at the forefront of business innovation. These companies are shaping the future of how we conduct business, and it is truly an honor to recognize these products through the CODiE Awards.” said Ken Wasch, President, SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on July 25.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 60 awards were given this year for products and services developed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies.

More information about the Awards is available at siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Samanage

Samanage, the Service Success Company, is the most reviewed and highest rated IT service desk vendor. Our team is dedicated to helping customers deliver a better and smarter service experience to their employees. Samanage is smart, easy to use, and inspires customers, small to large, to simplify complex tasks and automate services across an organization. With over 1,500 customers around the world, our software can be tailored to meet specific service needs.

To learn more about Samanage, please visit http://www.samanage.com or call 1-888-250-8971.