Do it Best Corp. is a member-owned cooperative that distributes hardware, lumber, builder supplies, and related products to the home improvement industry in the United States and internationally. They have featured Bird-X and one of their newest products, the Pest-X All-Pest Rodent and Insect Repeller as an "International Special Buy" here. The Pest-X device saves consumers time and money by preventing infestations, property damages, and the spreading of diseases.

Tim Coughlin, the Account Manager associated with this recent feature, says, “Bird-X is honored to be part of Do it Best International. We are excited to be offering Bird-X products Worldwide.”

Bird-X bird control products can be purchased from all over the world, bringing humane and eco-friendly products to areas that otherwise may only have access to harmful chemicals or traps.

Bird-X, Inc. has spent over 50 years protecting public areas from over 60 bird-spread transmissible diseases. The leading international brand of humane bird control solutions, this Chicago-based company manufactures a complete line of unique bird control products, protecting the health of humans, wildlife, and the environment by deterring birds from unwanted areas without harming them.

For information on any of Bird-X’s humane pest control products, please call customer service at (800) 662-5021.