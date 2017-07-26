Video Briefing on Learning Trends & Challenges

Elliott Masie will host annual Free video briefing on Learning Trends & Challenges on Wednesday, August 9 from 11 am to 12 noon Eastern time.

Learning Trends & Challenges Free Video Briefing

Learning 2017 Host & Curator Elliott Masie has announced that he will host his annual Free video briefing on Learning Trends & Challenges on August 9 from 11am to 12 noon ET. Elliott will present this Free video briefing on a variety of topics, with real-time questions and comments from the audience.

Some of the topics that will be addressed include:

  • Changes in Learners and Learning Expectations
  • Learning Formats: Shorter, More Video, Agile, and Stackable
  • Challenging our Learning Rituals and Traditions
  • Compliance Nightmares and Changes
  • Technology Innovations: Spoken Search and Mixed Media
  • Machine Learning: Hype or “Amazon for Learning”?
  • Cyber, Terror, & Emergency Readiness
  • Curation: So Much Content – Making Sense & Order
  • Personalization: Making it Real

If interested, please sign up at https://www.masie.com/2017trends.

The MASIE Center is a Saratoga Springs, NY think tank focused on how organizations can support learning and knowledge within the workforce.

For more information, please visit http://www.masie.com

