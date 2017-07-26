Learning Trends & Challenges Free Video Briefing

Learning 2017 Host & Curator Elliott Masie has announced that he will host his annual Free video briefing on Learning Trends & Challenges on August 9 from 11am to 12 noon ET. Elliott will present this Free video briefing on a variety of topics, with real-time questions and comments from the audience.

Some of the topics that will be addressed include:



Changes in Learners and Learning Expectations

Learning Formats: Shorter, More Video, Agile, and Stackable

Challenging our Learning Rituals and Traditions

Compliance Nightmares and Changes

Technology Innovations: Spoken Search and Mixed Media

Machine Learning: Hype or “Amazon for Learning”?

Cyber, Terror, & Emergency Readiness

Curation: So Much Content – Making Sense & Order

Personalization: Making it Real

If interested, please sign up at https://www.masie.com/2017trends.

The MASIE Center is a Saratoga Springs, NY think tank focused on how organizations can support learning and knowledge within the workforce.

For more information, please visit http://www.masie.com