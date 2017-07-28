Top Austin Auto Repair Shop Now Has Six Convenient Locations

“Bringing all our shops under the same brand will help make it easy for Austin-area drivers where they can bring their vehicles for top quality auto repair and maintenance." Dave Erb, Founder

Dave’s Ultimate Automotive, one of Austin’s most recognized brands in auto repair, is rebranding two area auto repair shops to expand the Dave’s Ultimate brand to six locations. Go Greene Automotive is now Dave’s Ultimate Automotive - South Austin, and Auto One Complete Car Care is now Dave’s Ultimate Automotive Round Rock.

“Our goal is to make the entire auto repair experience as convenient as possible, which includes having a convenient location to choose,” said Dave Erb, Founder of Dave’s Ultimate Automotive. “Bringing all our shops under the same brand will help make it easy for Austin-area drivers where they can bring their vehicles for top quality auto repair and maintenance,” Erb continued.

From free courtesy checks complete with photos of vehicles to a comfortable, well-connected waiting room, each of the Dave’s Ultimate Automotive repair shops focus on quality and convenience in order to take care of vehicles and their drivers. Rebranding Auto One Complete Car Care and Go Greene Automotive allow more opportunities for Austin drivers to take advantage of The ULTIMATE Experience.

“We’ve been blessed to have experienced such success while the shops operated under separate brands,” said Brad Updegraff, Vice President of Dave’s Ultimate Automotive. “Ultimately, we want drivers to know that no matter where they are in the Austin area, they can receive The ULTIMATE Experience,” he continued.

Dave’s Ultimate Automotive has been serving the Austin area with an unparalleled reputation in the community for being modern and delivering the best service since 1997. The rebranding of the two new shops will allow even more Austin-area drivers to experience friendly, highly knowledgeable and trained ASE certified technicians using the most up-to-date technology on their vehicles.

Dave's Ultimate Automotive is a family owned and operated auto service center serving North, Central and South Austin, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Round Rock, University of Texas, and surrounding areas since 1997. The shops have received the prestigious NAPA / ASE Tech of the Year Award twice and are a part of the NAPA AutoCare program, among having many other industry certifications. Stay connected with Dave’s Ultimate Automotive on Facebook or Twitter.