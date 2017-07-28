Seeking Summer Lovin’? Then That Stinky Meat Needs To Go

Woody Wipes I told him that he needs to wash his nuts before I put my head anywhere near that thing. So out necessity and the will to get lucky he created Woody Wipes."

It’s time to talk about summer. Those long, lazy days have one big problem that nobody wants to talk about: dirty balls. But now there’s a solution, and people can’t stop talking about it: Woody Wipes, which launched in June 2017 with a viral video on YouTube.

All guys get stank junk in hot and humid weather no matter how many times they take a dip or shower. All but the luckiest women have a horror story about a hot date which was cut short by funky meat at the last minute. Woody Wipes has solved this issue once and for all—helping both sexes to get even hotter and steamier on summer nights.

“I’ll admit it, I suffer from stank balls every now and then. Between showers, I wanted my hacky sack to stay clean and fresh. I was amazed when I discovered that there were just no male hygiene products that addressed this issue,” explained Derek Collins, CEO and inventor of Woody Wipes, recalling the inspiration for Woody Wipes. “Women get to smell like sugar and spice because they have products like Summer’s Eve and Vagisil. But there was nothing for dirty penis. So, I made Woody Wipes for guys.”

Formulated for guys, Woody Wipes offers an alternative to bird baths. The disposable and flushable wipes help users to effortlessly pass the scratch and sniff test with a quick wipe around the genital area before or after any activity—including freshening up just before getting laid.

It’s not just guys who are benefiting from having a discreet, pocket-sized wing man on their side this summer. Women are also praising this much-needed advance in male hygiene, a sore subject for the ages.

“A clean penis is a necessity, not an option if you want to get some,” said Robbyn, wife of Woody Wipe’s CEO Derek Collins—and Woody Wipes’ #1 Fan. “After being in a relationship for years, Derek started getting comfortable and tried to get some without handling his business below the belt. I wasn't having it. I told him that he needs to wash his nuts before I put my head anywhere near that thing. So out necessity and the will to get lucky he created Woody Wipes."

About Woody Wipes

Woody Wipes is man's best wing man in the summer, providing discreet male hygiene. Designed by guys, for guys, Woody Wipes stops wieners from smelling like hot dog-water-juice and keeps the ladies happy.

