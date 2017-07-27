EXAIR's new Catalog 31 features new products that help companies save money by conserving compressed air. The greatly expanded Catalog 31 introduces new VariBlast Compact Safety Air Guns, Gen4 Static Eliminators, 1/8 NPT Atomizing Nozzles, Sanitary Flange Air Operated Conveyors and Digital Flowmeters with wireless capability.

EXAIR's latest Catalog 31 added 15 pages of new product content and is EXAIR’s best catalog yet; a full color technical guide offering solutions to common industrial conveying, cooling, cleaning, blowoff, drying, coating and static electricity problems. The greatly expanded Catalog 31 introduces new VariBlast Compact Safety Air Guns, Gen4 Static Eliminators, 1/8 NPT Atomizing Nozzles, Sanitary Flange Air Operated Conveyors and Digital Flowmeters with wireless capability.

VariBlast Compact Safety Air Guns allow the user to adjust the airflow with trigger control. New Gen4 Static Eliminators have increased performance and the Gen4 Power Supply has selectable voltage, allowing users to choose 115VAC or 230VAC as needed. Atomizing Nozzles are now available in 1/8 NPT, 1/4 NPT and 1/2 NPT, allowing an even greater selection of nozzles for coating, cleaning or cooling applications. Sanitary Flange Line Vac Air Operated Conveyors are now available, with easy disassembly and cleanup when frequent or mandatory cleaning is required. Monitoring compressed air consumption can now be done wirelessly with EXAIR’s new Digital Flowmeters with wireless capability.

EXAIR products help companies save money by conserving compressed air and increase safety by reducing dangerous noise levels and eliminating harmful dead end pressures. Detailed technical explanations, performance data, application photos and dimensional drawings are provided for each product. A price list is also included.